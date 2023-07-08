AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 7/5/2023

According to Wrestlenomics, Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS was able to draw a total of 855,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.29 in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is up 5.69% from last week’s 809,000 viewers for the post-Forbidden Door 2 episode.
Last Wednesday’s 0.29 rating is up 20.83% from last week’s rating of 0.24.
Wednesday night’s rating of 0.29 represents 380,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demo, which is up 20.25% from last week’s 316,000 viewers with a rating of 0.24, according to Wrestlenomics.
AEW Dynamite drew the eleventh-lowest total audience of the year and the fourth-lowest key demo rating of the year, tied with two other episodes.
AEW Dynamite, Wednesday on TBS (8-10:02pm):
855,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.29
