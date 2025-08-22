AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 8/20/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Wednesday night’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door go-home episode of Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 565,000 viewers and a rating of 0.16 in the key 18—to 49-year-old demographic.

This total is down 18.12% from last week’s 690,000 viewers and 5.88% from last week’s rating of 0.17 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The episode’s main event saw ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena and AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné take on AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and Alex Windsor in a tag team match.