AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 9/27/2023

The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released.

The show drew 855,000 viewers, down from 984,000 viewers the week before.

The show received a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 0.36 last week. WrestleNomics’ Brandon Thurston broke the news.

This week’s Dynamite key demo rating was the lowest since June 28. Last week’s Grand Slam special had the highest total viewership since February 22, 2023 and the highest key demo rating since September 14, 2023.

The card included Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale, Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Matt Jackson vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Austin Gunn, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Nick Jackson vs. Brian Cage, and others. This was the final show before the WrestleDream PPV on Sunday.