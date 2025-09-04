AEW Dynamite Viewership Hits Record Low For Non-Preemption Episode

According to Wrestlenomics, the September 3, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 472,000 viewers (P2+) and drew a 0.11 rating in the P18-49 demographic.

These figures represent the lowest cable audience and P18-49 rating in the show’s history for a non-preempted episode.

Despite the drop, Dynamite still ranked around #7 on cable for the night in the key 18-49 demo. However, the declines were significant compared to recent weeks:

Down 19% from last week’s 585,000 viewers.

Down 26% from the four-week average of 638,000.

The Q3 2025 average viewership stands at 605,000, down 13% from Q3 2024 (696,000).

September 2025’s current average of 472,000 is 32% lower than September 2024’s 691,000.

These numbers do not include the show’s simulcast on HBO Max.