AEW Dynasty 2026 Card Still Taking Shape Ahead Of April Event

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will hold its 2026 Dynasty Pay-Per-View event on Sunday, April 12th, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. While several matches have already been announced, the full card is still incomplete. As the event date approaches, AEW has confirmed only three matches so far.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is a lack of clarity regarding the overall card, which he notes is “unusual” for AEW. He mentioned that potential match directions have not been clearly outlined in recent programming, and no formal announcements have been made about championship defenses other than those already discussed.

Meltzer also reported that approximately 6,789 tickets have been sold for the event so far, with the total expected to reach 8,000-8,500 by the date of the show. Entry-level ticket pricing is set at around $64.

Vancouver has previously hosted AEW events, including television tapings, and has seen consistently high attendance. Additional matches are expected to be announced in the final weeks leading up to Dynasty. Meltzer speculated that a possible match could feature Jack Perry and Ricochet for the TBS Championship, and upcoming episodes of AEW programming, including Dynamite, are likely to provide further updates.