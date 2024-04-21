AEW Dynasty Results – April 21, 2024

It’s Sunday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view, live tonight from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, as they present their highly-anticipated AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view event.

On tap for tonight’s show is a special “Zero Hour” pre-show kicking off at 6:30pm EST. with The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn vs. Bullet Club Gold in a “Winner Take All” bout with the AEW Trios Titles and ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Titles at stake, Trent Beretta will go one-on-one against Matt Sydal, and Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata team up to take on Shane Taylor Promotions’ duo Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty in tag-team action.

Scheduled for the PPV card tonight at 8/7c is Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW Title, Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay, Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Women’s Title, Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. The House Of Black, The Young Bucks vs. FTR in a Ladder Match for the AEW Tag-Team Titles, “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Title, Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC for the AEW Continental title, as well as Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW International Title, HOOK vs. Chris Jericho for the FTW title.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynasty results from Sunday, April 21, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 6:30pm – Midnight EST.

AEW DYNASTY RESULTS (4/21/2024)

The “Zero Hour” pre-show kicks off with a video package for the Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland title match. We shoot live inside the arena and Renee Paquette and RJ City are on the ramp. They talk about Joe vs. Swerve and then shift gears to the Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay dream match for tonight.

From there, the talk switches to the AEW International Championship showdown between Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly, as well as the Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC bout for the AEW Continental Championship, which Paquette accidentally calls the AEW Intercontinental Championship. It’s okay, someone else did that on AEW TV earlier this week, too.

A video package for the Chris Jericho vs. HOOK bout for the FTW title airs next. Paquette and RJ bring up Max Holloway’s knockout of Justin Gaethje and claim the FTW title is the original BMF title. We hear loud “Who’s House?” / “Swerve’s House!” chants in the background throughout a lot of Paquette and RJ’s talk. The talk switches to Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa for the women’s title.

Matt Sydal vs. Trent Beretta

After they run down some more matches and air some more “road to” countdown-style video packages, Paquette and RJ send us down to the ringside area, where Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone take over as we get ready for our first match of the evening. The theme for Matt Sydal hits and out comes the veteran high-flyer.

We hear The Best Friends theme next and out comes Trent Beretta to a ton of boos. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first live in-ring action of the evening. A “We want Sue!” chant breaks out as Trent dominates the early offensive action. Sydal comes off the top-rope right into a side-suplex from Trent that dumps Sydal right on the back of his neck.

Some more back-and-forth action ensues and then we see Trent finish this one up with a submission, which he doesn’t let go of after getting the tap. Eventually, Chuck Taylor runs out to make the save. Trent gets on the mic and says Chuck is being a prick. He’s giving him until Wednesday to let him know where he stands.

Winner: Trent Beretta

Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty

Orange Cassidy’s theme hits and he comes from behind Trent and just stares at him. The theme for Katsuyori Shibata hits next and out he comes with his trademark red towel. Trent heads to the back through the opposite entrance tunnel as Cassidy and Shibata head to the ring for our second match of the Zero Hour pre-show.

The Shane Taylor Promotions theme hits next and out comes Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty, accompanied by Anthony Ogogo. They head to the ring for this scheduled tag-team tilt. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Ogogo joins the gang on special guest commentary for this one. Cassidy and Moriarty kick things off for their respective teams.

After some back-and-forth action, we see Cassidy start to fire up and hit his trademark spots, including a big Stundog Millionaire. Anthony Ogogo leaves the commentary position and tries to get involved, but ultimately it doesn’t help out, as the “Freshly Squeezed” one connects with an Orange Punch that ends the night for Shane Taylor Promotions.

Winners: Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata

Winner Take All

The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn vs. Bullet Club Gold

It’s time for our third and final match of the “Zero Hour” pre-show for tonight’s AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view event. After the commentators run down the lineup for tonight’s PPV card, we shoot into a video package for the Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson “dream match.”

After that, we return inside the arena for the “Winner Take All” bout, where someone will leave with the AEW World Trios Championships and the ROH World Six-Man Tag-Team Championships.

Out to the coolest entrance in wrestling first comes the Bang Bang Gang of Bullet Club Gold. Jay White and The Gunns come to the ring with their ROH World Six-Man Tag-Team title belts. They settle inside and then The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn come out, with Max Caster doing a super long freestyle rap.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Billy Gunn plays superman early on, the invincible baby face in the line of John Cena in his prime. This one was given more time than the other two pre-show matches and in the end, White hits his Bladerunner on Gunn for the win. The Bang Bang Gang are now the unified AEW Trios and ROH Six-Man champs.

Winners and UNIFIED AEW Trios & ROH Six-Man Champions: Bullet Club Gold

AEW Continental Championship

Kazuchika Okada (C) vs. PAC

The commentators wrap up the “Zero Hour” pre-show and then we get ready to switch over to the pay-per-view portion of tonight’s big event. We see the cold open video package and then settle inside the arena where Jim Ross joins the gang on the call for our first match of the evening.

The theme for PAC hits and out comes “The Bastard.” The reigning AEW Continental Champion comes out next. “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada from The Elite heads to the ring. The first match is underway. PAC takes Okada down immediately and smacks him in the back of his head. They lock up and exchange waist-locks, and then Okada takes PAC down with a drop-toe hold.

PAC comes back with a wrist-lock, but Okada turns it into one of his own. PAC gets free and takes Okada down with a side-headlock take down. Okada delivers a few body shots and sends PAC away, but PAC ducks to the outside. Okada goes after him, but PAC gets back into the ring and drops Okada with a hurricanrana as Okada comes back in. Okada goes to the outside, but PAC drops him with a dive over the top rope.

PAC slams Okada into the barricade a couple of times and gets him back into the ring. PAC puts Okada up top and drops him with an avalanche brain buster, but only gets a two count. PAC delivers a few more shots and goes up top, but Okada comes back and dropkicks him to the floor. Okada slams PAC into the barricade and gets him back into the ring. Okada slams PAC down, but PAC comes back with a few elbow strikes.

Okada delivers an uppercut and gets PAC to the apron. PAC comes back with a shoulder to the midsection, but Okada delivers a dropkick as PAC runs the ropes. Okada drops PAC with a draping DDT from the barricade, but PAC gets back into the ring at the nine count. Okada delivers another DDT and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out at two. Okada sends PAC into the ropes and charges, but PAC low-bridges him to the outside.

PAC kicks Okada in the face and drops him with a springboard moonsault. Okada gets back into the ring at the nine count, and then he and PAC exchange shots. PAC drops Okada with a flying forearm and goes up top. PAC delivers a shotgun dropkick and goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out at two.

After some more crazy back-and-forth offense, we see Okada hit a huge tombstone pile driver. PAC fights back and goes to the top-rope for his Black Arrow finisher, but Okada gets the knees up. Okada pops up after that and immediately follows up by connecting with his own Rainmaker finisher for the pin fall victory. Amazing match to start off tonight’s PPV card.

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada

Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. The House Of Black

After PAC gets a standing ovation and a “He’s our Bastard!” chant from the crowd after an amazing opener, the pre-match video package for our second PPV bout of the evening airs. When it wraps up, we return inside the arena where the lights go out. The House of Black’s theme hits and out comes Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews for Trios action.

Tony Schiavone checks in and Jim Ross checks out for our second PPV match of the show on commentary. After The House of Black settles inside the squared circle, the theme for Eddie Kingston hits and out comes “The Mad King” to a big pop. The NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion storms down to the ring by himself. “Reach for the sky, boy!” is what we hear next and out comes the ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe.

Finally, the iconic sounds of Adam Copeland’s theme hits and out comes “The Rated-R Superstar” for this Trios tilt here at AEW Dynasty 2024. The bell sounds and off we go. Briscoe and Black start the match with a lock up. Black applies a wrist-lock, but Briscoe comes back and drops Black with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Black comes back with an arm-drag, and Matthews tags in and delivers a double stomp to Briscoe’s arm.

Matthews takes Briscoe down, but Briscoe applies a side-headlock. Briscoe kicks Matthews in the face as Copeland makes a blind tag. Copeland and Briscoe double-team Matthews for a bit, and then Matthews delivers a series of right hands in the corner. Copeland drops Matthews with a flapjack, and then applies a wrist-lock. Matthews gets to the ropes, and Black tags in. Black stares down Copeland, and then tags King in. King knocks Kingston down on the apron, and then Kingston tags in.

Kingston and King exchange chop, and then King drops Kingston with a forearm shot. King goes for an elbow drop, but Kingston dodges and delivers kicks and chops to King’s chest. Kingston follows with a dropkick, and then delivers the machine gun chops in the corner. King counters out and slams Kingston with a Bossman Slam. King delivers the cannonball in the corner and goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Matthews tags in and delivers a senton to Kingston for a two count.

Matthews drives his knee into Kingston’s back a few times, and then follows with a low dropkick for a two count. Matthews takes Kingston to the corner, and Black tags in. Black delivers a kick to Kingston’s face and goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Black applies a sleeper hold, but Kingston gets to his feet. Black and Kingston exchange shots, and then Black delivers a back elbow shot. Kingston comes back with a kick to the face and drops Black with a suplex. Briscoe and Matthews tag in, and Briscoe delivers a few chops.

Briscoe drops Matthews with a flying clothesline, but Matthews comes back with a kick to the midsection. Briscoe ducks under a shot from Matthews, and delivers a shot that sends Matthews to the apron. Briscoe sends Matthews to the floor and dropkicks him into the barricade. Black and King go after Briscoe, but Copeland and Kingston go after them. Matthews throws a chair at Briscoe, but Briscoe catches it and knocks Matthews back to the floor. Briscoe sets the chair up on the apron, and then uses it to flip onto King.

Briscoe delivers a shot to Matthews, but Matthews comes back and they brawl on the apron. Briscoe picks Matthews up, but Matthews counters out. Briscoe chops Matthews, but Matthews delivers a knee strike to Briscoe and King slams him into the barricade with a rolling senton. King gets Briscoe back into the ring and Black goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out. King tags in and delivers a body shot in the corner. King delivers a chop and chokes Briscoe with his boot. King chops Briscoe again, and then Black tags back in.

Black delivers a shot to Briscoe’s ribs, and then drops him with a back elbow shot for a two count. Kingston finally gets a hot tag and the crowd goes wild as he starts hitting his trademark moves on any-and-everyone that moves. We see a bunch of power bombs at the same time from the guys. A loud “AEW! AEW!” chant breaks out as the guys recover.

Copeland hits an Impaler and Briscoe follows up with a Froggy Bow off the top-rope. Copeland goes for the cover, but it gets broken up at two. All The House of Black guys get speared at the same time. Copeland goes for a spear on Malakai but gets misted and pinned.

Winners: The House Of Black

TBS Women’s Championship

Julia Hart (C) vs. Willow Nightingale

Briscoe gets Copeland some water to help clear out his eyes after the mist from Malakai. The House of Black heads to the back and then Excalibur sends us into the pre-match video package for our next bout, which will feature the other member of The House of Black, as Julia Hart defends her TBS Women’s Championship against Willow Nightingale next.

After the pre-match video package wraps up, the upbeat and catchy entrance tune for the challenger hits and out comes Willow Nightingale accompanied by Kris Statlander. As she comes out, we learn that Kris is banned from ringside. The two hug and Willow heads to the ring, stopping to hug her family who are in attendance. Stokely Hathaway join the gang on special guest commentary for this one.

The lights go out and out comes the reigning and defending TBS Women’s Champion. Julia Hart settles in the ring and the lights come back on. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Nightingale drops Hart with a boot to the face, and then follows with a series of right hands. Nightingale slams Hart into the corners, and then goes to the ropes. Hart comes back with a kick that sends Nightingale to the floor.

Hart delivers another kick, and then sends Nightingale into the timekeeper’s area. Hart gets Nightingale back into the ring and slams her head into the mat repeatedly. Hart chokes Nightingale over the middle rope, but there are no five counts under House Rules. Mercedes Mone is shown watching the match backstage, as Hart has Nightingale locked in a head-scissors hold. Hart slams Nightingale into the corner and follows with a back elbow.

Hart slams Nightingale down and goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out at two. Hart applies a camel clutch, but Nightingale gets free and delivers a few body shots. Nightingale applies a sleeper hold, but Hart kicks her in the head a few times to break the hold. Hart stomps on Nightingale and comes off the ropes, but Nightingale drops her with a spine-buster for a two count. Nightingale delivers a hip attack in the corner and follows with a corner clothesline.

Nightingale goes for a dropkick, but Hart dodges it and applies Heartless. Nightingale powers out and sits out for a two count. Hart kicks Nightingale in the face a few times, but Nightingale fires up and delivers a few chops. Nightingale sends Hart into the corner, but Hart drops her with a double stomp. Hart goes the moonsault, but Nightingale kicks her in the face to counter. Nightingale drops Hart with a lariat and follows with the Doctor Bomb for the pin fall. Mercedes Mone comes out for a post-match stare down with Willow.

Winner and NEW TBS Women’s Champion: Willow Nightingale

AEW International Championship

Roderick Strong (C) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

The pre-match video package airs for our next match of the evening, which features another title on-the-line as the AEW International Championship will be up for grabs. The package wraps up and we return inside the arena where Kyle O’Reilly makes his way out for the first pay-per-view match since his return. Carlos Cabrera and the Spanish commentary team are introduced. Back to Taz, Schiavone and Excalibur.

The Undisputed Kingdom theme hits and out comes Roderick Strong for his latest title defense. Surprisingly, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett head to the back, and Strong heads to the ring by himself for this title tilt. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. They lock up. and O’Reilly backs Strong into the ropes. They break, and then lock up again. Strong applies a side-headlock, and then transitions into a wrist-lock. O’Reilly comes back with a drop-toe hold, but Strong counters into a hammer-lock and drops O’Reilly with a side-headlock take down.

Strong delivers a knee to the midsection and applies another hammer-lock, but O’Reilly gets free and goes for an arm-bar. Strong blocks it, but O’Reilly applies an ankle lock. Strong gets to the ropes, but O’Reilly drops a knee on Strong’s arm. Strong comes back with an elbow strike and backs O’Reilly into the corner. Strong delivers a chop and follows with a back-breaker. O’Reilly comes back with quick strikes and kicks and goes for a double stomp, but Strong dodges it. They exchange roll-ups for two counts, and then Strong kicks O’Reilly in the face for another two count.

Strong delivers a forearm shot from the apron, but O’Reilly pulls his arm over the top rope. O’Reilly slams Strong down by his arm again, and then delivers a series of kicks to his arm and chest. O’Reilly comes off the ropes, but Strong comes back with a chop. O’Reilly goes for a leaping knee strike, but Strong catches him and delivers a back-breaker. Strong chops O’Reilly in the corner and puts him up top. Strong delivers a few shots, and then delivers a back-breaker on the top turnbuckle. Strong follows with right hands, but O’Reilly comes back and goes for a triangle sleeper hold.

Strong delivers right hands to get free, and then follows with a a chop. They exchange shots now, and then Strong stomps O’Reilly down and chokes him with his boot. They exchange shots again, and then Strong delivers another back-breaker. Strong picks O’Reilly up and delivers another back-breaker. Strong picks O’Reilly up and delivers a back-breaker from his shoulders for a two count. Strong goes for End of Heartache, but O’Reilly counters with a knee strike to Strong’s head. O’Reilly locks in a guillotine hold, but Strong gets free. O’Reilly delivers a few quick kicks and takes Strong down.

O’Reilly delivers an elbow strike in the corner and slams Strong down. O’Reilly applies a knee-bar, but Strong makes it to the ropes. Strong delivers a few shots to O’Reilly, but O’Reilly comes back and puts Strong in the ropes. O’Reilly delivers a guillotine leg drop, and then takes Strong down again. O’Reilly applies another knee-bar, but Strong kicks him in the face to break the hold. They exchange elbow strikes and Strong delivers another back-breaker for a two count. Strong delivers a superplex, but O’Reilly holds on and gets a two count on a roll-up.

Strong gets his own two count, and then they drop each other with clotheslines. We see some more back-and-forth action and Wardlow turns up at ringside, but the ref catches him. Regardless, moments later we see Strong finish this one off for the victory to retain. After the match, The Undisputed Kingdom, including Adam Cole, come out. Cole gets out of his wheelchair and walks down to the ring without crutches or anything else. They all celebrate in the ring together.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Roderick Strong

FTW Championship

HOOK (C) vs. Chris Jericho

The pre-match video package for our next match, which features the FTW Championship on-the-line in a bout under FTW Rules. After it wraps up, “Lionheart” Chris Jericho makes his way out and heads to the ring for this title tilt. He settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down. The Hook bat-symbol flashes on the ceiling and the sounds of Action Bronson fill the arena as the FTW Champion makes his way down to the ring.

They fist-bump as the bell rings, and Jericho takes Hook down. Jericho applies a wrist-lock, but Hook turns it into one of his own. They exchange shots and chops, and then Jericho kicks Hook in the chest. Hook comes back with an overhead suplex, and then follows with a T-bone suplex. Hook clotheslines Jericho to the floor and follows with a forearm shot from the apron. Hook slams Jericho into the barricade, but Jericho comes back with a body shot and slams Hook into the ring steps. Jericho slams Hook into the announcers’ table and grabs a table from under the ring.

Jericho goes for a powerbomb through the table, but Hook counters with a German suplex and gets a two count on the floor. Hook hits Jericho with a trash can lid, and then leaps off the steps and hits him with it again. Hook tries it a third time, but Jericho kicks him in the midsection and delivers a DDT onto the lid. Jericho goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out at two. Jericho gets Hook back into the ring, but Hook fights back with body shots. Hook comes off the ropes, but Jericho kicks him in the face. Jericho takes Hook to the apron, but Hook comes back with body shots.

Hook delivers a T-bone suplex from the apron and through the table on the outside, but only gets a two count. Hook gets Jericho back into the ring and delivers another suplex, but Jericho comes back with a kick to the face. Jericho delivers a corner clothesline and puts Hook up top. Jericho delivers a series of right hands and drops Hook with a hurricanrana. Jericho goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out at two. Jericho gets a trash can and a kendo stick in the ring, but Hook drops him with a German suplex. Hook puts the trash can over Jericho’s head and shoulders and hits it with the kendo stick repeatedly.

Hook delivers a T-bone suplex with the trash can still on Jericho, but only gets a two count. Hook puts a table in the ring and props it in the corner. Hook goes for a T-bone through the table, but Jericho fights out. They exchange shots and Jericho kicks Hook in the face. Jericho runs the ropes, but Hook drops him with an overhead throw. Hook backs away and charges, but Jericho counters with the Codebreaker. Jericho drops Hook with a clothesline and goes for a knuckle drop, but Hook dodges and applies Redrum. Jericho counters and drives Hook through the table in the corner. Jericho goes for the cover with his feet on the ropes, but Hook still kicks out at two.

Jericho goes for the Judas Effect, but Hook ducks under and applies a knee-bar. Jericho rolls through and locks in the Walls of Jericho. Hook rolls through and gets a two count, and then goes for Redrum again. Jericho delivers a low-blow to break the hold, and then delivers the Judas Effect. Jericho goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out at two. He hits it again but Hook somehow kicks out again. Jericho yells at him to stay down and says don’t make me do this. He knocks him out and gets the win. Taz took his headset off because he didn’t want to deal with the ending. Jericho keeps saying he’s sorry after the match. We have a new FTW Champion.

Winner and NEW FTW Champion: Chris Jericho

AEW Women’s World Championship

“Timeless” Toni Storm (C) vs. Thunder Rosa

It’s time for the AEW Women’s World Championship to be contested, as the pre-match video package airs now to set the stage for the showdown between “Timeless” Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa. The package wraps up and we return inside the arena as “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts introduces Thunder Rosa. The lady who never lost her title in the ring comes out looking ready for business. Nigel McGuinness fills in for Taz alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone for this one, as Taz is backstage with Hook after his loss.

Luther and Mariah May come out with the reigning and defending AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm. The screen turns black-and-white as always. She settles inside the ring and it’s time to get this title tilt underway. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Rosa has a fancy mask on. As they get ready to engage, she takes it off and isn’t wearing any face paint, which the commentators point out. They start trading shots as the early action now starts to get underway. Rosa delivers a few right hands, and they exchange quick shots. Storm backs Rosa into the corner and delivers a few chops.

Storm takes Rosa to the next corner and delivers more chops, but Rosa comes back with chops of her own. Rosa takes Storm down, but only gets a one count. Rosa delivers elbow strikes, but Storm comes back with a kick to the midsection. Storm stands on Rosa’s head and follows with a stomp. Storm kicks Rosa in the back a few times, and then chops her into the corner. Storm throws Rosa across the ring and follows with another shot to her back. Rosa comes back with a hurricanrana that sends Storm to the outside, and then goes up top. Rosa comes off the top with a corkscrew dive and takes out Storm and Luther. May comes over to Rosa, but backs away as Rosa gets in her face.

Rosa gets Storm back into the ring and chokes her with her boot in the corner. Rosa chokes Storm again, and then drops her with a snap suplex for a two count. Rosa clubs Storm across the chest and applies a rear chin-lock. Rosa goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Storm comes back and takes Rosa down for a two count, and then delivers a back-breaker. Storm grinds her elbow into Rosa’s back and goes for another cover, but Rosa kicks out again. Strom stands on Rosa’s back, and then puts her up top. Storm smacks Rosa in the face and clubs her across the back. Rosa fights back with a few shots, and then follows with a headbutt. Rosa delivers a powerbomb out of the corner and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out.

Rosa delivers a shotgun dropkick and follows with a Samoan Drop. Rosa delivers a crucifix bomb for a two count and delivers a low dropkick against the ropes. Rosa delivers a Death Valley Driver on the apron and gets Storm back into the ring. Rosa goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two. Rosa tries to pick Storm up again, but her back gives out. Storm delivers a shot in the corner, and then follows with a Backstabber. Storm delivers a spinning DDT, and then follows with a fisherman’s suplex for a two count. Rosa comes back with a double stomp and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two. Rosa goes for a double stomp from the top rope, but Storm dodges it and delivers Sky High for a two count.

Storm delivers a few shots to the midsection, but Rosa comes back and they exchange shots and chops. Rosa gains the advantage and comes off the ropes, but Storm drops her with a headbutt. Rosa comes back with an enzuigiri, but Storm delivers a German suplex. Rosa comes right back with a German suplex of her own, and then May gets on the apron. Deonna Purrazzo runs down and slams May’s face onto the apron. Purrazzo slams May and Luther into the ring steps, and then brawls with May on the outside. Storm drops Rosa with a German suplex and follows with the hip attack in the corner. Storm delivers Storm Zero and goes for the cover, but Rosa kicks out.

Deonna Purrazzo runs out to stop Mariah May from getting involved. They brawl at ringside. Purrazzo sends Luther into the steps. In the ring, Storm hits her Hip Attack on Rosa in the corner, but Rosa kicks out of the subsequent pin attempt. Storm slaps on a Texas Cloverleaf but Rosa won’t tap out. Rosa slaps a rear naked choke on Storm and screams as she cranks away. Storm makes it to the ropes to force the break. Storm hits an up-kick, a low blow and a Storm Zero for the pin fall victory to successfully retain her AEW Women’s World Championship.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: “Timeless” Toni Storm

Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

It’s time, folks. The crowd has had a chance to catch their breath, get a second wind, and now it’s time for the one we’ve all been waiting for. The pre-match video package airs now for “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay vs. “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson. The dream match is up next here at AEW Dynasty 2024. The package wraps up, and out first comes “The American Dragon.” He settles into the ring to a big crowd reaction. Will Ospreay is out next and the crowd goes absolutely bonkers. Loud “Ospreay! Ospreay!” “Bruv! Bruv!” and “Ole! Ole!” chants. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Fans chant “Both these guys” as they get started. Danielson takes Ospreay down, but Ospreay transitions into a front face-lock. Danielson backs Ospreay into the ropes, and then pats his chest before backing away. They lock up and Danielson drops Ospreay with a side-headlock take down. Ospreay counters into a head-scissors hold, but Danielson gets free and goes for a bow-and-arrow submission. Ospreay rolls through and gets a two count, and then they stare each other down. They go into a knuckle-lock, and then Danielson takes Ospreay down. Danielson applies a top wrist-lock, but Ospreay gets free and applies a side-headlock. Danielson turns it into a head-scissors, but Ospreay gets free and they go to a stalemate again.

Danielson takes Ospreay down again and applies a side-headlock. Danielson delivers a few right palm strikes, but Ospreay sends him off the ropes. They trip each other up and dodge kicks, and then Danielson connects with a few quick strikes. Danielson goes for the LeBell Lock, but Ospreay escapes and goes for a kick, but Danielson dodges it and they stare down again. Ospreay trips Danielson down, but Danielson flips him off. Ospreay chops Danielson into the corner, but Danielson comes back with chops of his own. Danielson trips Ospreay down again and works over his ankle. Danielson wrenches Ospreay’s neck, but Ospreay gets to his feet and delivers an elbow strike. Danielson chops him and goes back to the neck wrench to take Ospreay down again.

Ospreay comes back with a dropkick, and then drops Danielson with a hammer throw. Ospreay chops Danielson in the corner, but Danielson comes back with chops of his own. Danielson delivers a few uppercuts and kicks, but Ospreay comes back and drops him on the top rope. Ospreay kicks Danielson to the outside and takes him out with a cross-body over the top rope. Ospreay gets Danielson back into the ring, but Danielson connects with a kick to the midsection. Danielson follows with a series of knee strikes and follows with a kick for a two count. Danielson works over Ospreay’s knees and applies an Indian Deathlock. Danielson follows with forearm shots, and then transitions into a submission.

Ospreay makes it to the ropes, and then they exchange chops. Danielson takes Ospreay to the corner and delivers rapid body shots. Danielson kicks Ospreay in the midsection , but Ospreay comes back with a handspring kick to the head. Ospreay delivers another shot and goes off the top with an elbow strike for a two count. Ospreay delivers a few quick kicks, but Danielson comes back with chops and uppercuts. Danielson runs the ropes, but Ospreay comes back with an up kick and an enzuigiri that sends Danielson to the outside. Ospreay goes up top, and then drops Danielson with a corkscrew dive on the floor. Ospreay gets Danielson back into the ring and connects with a diving elbow strike. Ospreay goes for an elbow strike, but Danielson counters with a few kicks to Ospreay’s elbow.

Danielson delivers a Tiger suplex and gets a two count. Danielson delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes, and then applies Cattle Mutilation, but Ospreay gets to the ropes. Danielson delivers kicks in the corner, and follows with a running kick before putting Ospreay up top. Danielson goes for a hurricanrana, but Ospreay lands on his feet. Ospreay kicks Danielson in the head and follows with a Tiger Driver for a two count. Ospreay goes for the Skytwister Press, but Danielson knocks him down on the top turnbuckle. Danielson climbs up, but Ospreay delivers elbow strikes. Danielson comes back with his own elbow strikes, and then delivers an avanlance Tiger suplex. Danielson goes for the cover, but Ospreay gets to the ropes to stop the count.

Danielson delivers a series of kicks to Ospreay’s chest, including two PKs that Ospreay fires up from. Danielson slaps Ospreay in the face, but Ospreay comes back with an elbow strike. Ospreay delivers quick kicks on the mat, and follows with palm strikes on the apron. Ospreay goes for a Tiger Driver on the apron, but Danielson blocks it and delivers kicks to the chest. Ospreay blocks the last one and delivers a thrust kick. Ospreay delivers the Os-cutter on the apron, and then the referee checks on Danielson on the floor. Ospreay delivers the Hidden Blade from the apron and gets back into the ring. Danielson gets back into the ring at the eight count, and then Ospreay takes him down again. Ospreay delivers a powerbomb and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out.

Now we see Danielson connect with his Busaiku Knee finisher in the corner. He goes for the cover, but Ospreay somehow kicks out. Danielson yells that he’s gonna kick Ospreay’s f’ing head in, which the crowd says with him. He begins to deliver on that promise and then transitions into the LeBelle Lock. Ospreay seems out of it, but keeps hanging in there. Danielson transitions into a triangle choke. Ospreay is stuck, but powers up, only to fade back down as Danielson mixes in elbows with the triangle. In a last ditch effort, Ospreay power bombs his way out of it. Fans chant “Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!” as this match starts to hit next-level awesome, as you would expect from these two.

The two crawl towards each other and trade headbutts like Junkyard Dog. They trade strikes from their knees back to their feet. Ospreay goes for an Os-Cutter but Danielson catches him on the way down with his Busaiku Knee. They each end up in opposing corners. Ospreay takes his arm pad off. Danielson smirks at him. They charge at each other, but Ospreay hits a big move for a wild crowd reaction. He follows that up with another trademark Tiger Driver spot for the pin fall victory, ending an instant classic match. Amazing stuff from these two, delivering on the dream match hype. This, along with O’Reilly-Strong and Okada-PAC were off the charts awesome. There is some concern over Danielson’s condition afterwards.

Winner: Will Ospreay

AEW World Tag-Team Championship Ladder Match

The Young Bucks vs. FTR

How are they gonna follow that, you ask? Well, they’ve got a good one. The ladder match for the vacant AEW World Tag-Team Championships between The Young Bucks duo of Nicholas and Matthew Jackson and the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler is up next. The pre-match video package for this highly-anticipated title tilt airs now. It wraps up and we return in the arena to The Young Bucks making their ring entrance on a big raised podium. The EVPs head to the ring for this ladder match for the vacant tag straps. The Midnight Express-sounding tune plays next and out comes FTR to a big crowd reaction. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Straight out of the gate, we see Wheeler gets sent to the apron quickly, and then the Bucks go after Harwood. The Bucks go for the EVP Trigger, but Harwood ducks and Wheeler comes back in. All four guys go the floor, and then Matthew gets the better of Wheeler and slams him into the ring apron. The Bucks grab a ladder and hit Harwood with it, but Wheeler comes back and dropkicks the ladder into them. The Bucks take Wheeler down again and get the ladder in the ring, but Harwood comes back and delivers shots to both of them.

Matthew and Harwood try to climb the ladder, but then Nicholas and Wheeler come back in. All four guys exchange shots now, and the Bucks gain the advantage. Harwood get sent into a ladder with a drop-toe hold, and then Wheeler gets slammed onto a ladder. Nicholas picks the ladder up, and Matthew delivers a cannonball senton to Wheeler. The Bucks get back into the ring and climb the ladder, but Harwood cuts them off. Matthew delivers shots to Harwood, who is busted open, as Nicholas hits him with a chair. Matthew hits Harwood with a chair, as well, and then they put him inside a ladder and hit it with a chair a few times.

The Bucks throw Harwood into a ladder that is propped in the corner, and then do the same to Wheeler. The Bucks set up a table on the outside, and then Matthew stomps on Wheeler in the ring. A table is propped against the barricade, and then a ladder is draped between the apron and the barricade. The Bucks slam Harwood into the ladder and try to do the same to Wheeler, but Wheeler ducks under and drops them with a moonsault from the ladder. Wheeler puts Matthew on the ladder and goes for a piledriver, but Nicholas cuts him off and crotches him on one of the rungs.