AEW Dynasty Ticket Sales Surge Ahead Of Upcoming PPV

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW Dynasty is just over a week away, and the pay-per-view has sold 7,390 tickets, up from 6,789 last week. The report indicates that, based on current ticket sales, the event is expected to sell approximately 9,000 tickets, which would be a solid number for AEW. The lowest ticket price, including fees, is currently $59.

Additionally, the report states that AEW Double Or Nothing has sold 9,194 tickets. This event is scheduled for Sunday, May 24th, at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. Meanwhile, ticket sales for AEW All In: London have risen by about 2,000 tickets since last week, bringing the total to 21,896. This show will take place on Sunday, August 30th, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

AEW Dynasty 2026 is set for Sunday, April 12th, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.