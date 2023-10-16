AEW Expected To Sell Out Tickets For This Week’s Dynamite (10/18/2023)

This week’s AEW Dynamite in Rosenberg, Texas is a hot ticket.

Wrestle Tix is reporting that AEW has sold 3,577 tickets for this week’s AEW Dynamite show at the Fort Bend Epicenter on Wednesday night, October 18, 2023.

There are only 654 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 4,231 seats.

On tap for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale, Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher, Sting addresses the fans, “Timeless” Toni Storm debuts her newest blockbuster film and Jim Ross sits down with Nick Wayne and his mother.

Make sure to join us here on 10/18 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Rosenberg, TX.