AEW Files Trademark For Tag Team, Wheeler Yuta Also Secures Ring Name

All Elite Wrestling has officially filed a new trademark that looks to be tied to its growing tag team division. On September 2, AEW filed to trademark the name “The Swirl” for entertainment services, specifically for “performances by a tag team of wrestlers during professional wrestling events.”

The filing appears to be connected to Blake Christian and Lee Johnson, who have recently competed under the name The Swirl on AEW programming. This move is standard for AEW, as it protects the intellectual property of on-screen characters and tag teams the company plans to feature more prominently.

In addition, AEW talent Wheeler Yuta, a key member of the Blackpool Combat Club and multi-time ROH Pure Champion, also filed to trademark his ring name. Yuta’s filing covers a wide range of wrestling-related performances and media, ensuring he retains control and protection of his in-ring identity.

These latest filings come on the heels of AEW’s successful Forbidden Door pay-per-view and during the company’s ongoing multi-week residency at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. AEW is also gearing up for its next major event, All Out, set for September 20.