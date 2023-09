AEW Full Gear And WrestleDream Tickets On Sale Today

Tickets for several upcoming AEW events go on sale to the general public today.

These events include WrestleDream on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, Dynamite on November 1, Collision on November 17, and Full Gear on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets for the shows will be available for purchase at 10am ET on AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets begin at $29 before facility fees and service charges are applied.

The first ever #AEW WrestleDream debuts in Seattle, WA on Sunday, October 1st at the @ClimateArena! Don’t miss this historic event! Tickets go on sale TOMORROW at 10am PST! 🎟️ https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/OdhuQjCskM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2023

#AEW is returning to the Fabulous @thekiaforum in Los Angeles, CA for #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Saturday, November 18th! Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY at 10am PT! 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/o2NeXttuWE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2023

Here is a list of the updated AEW touring schedule:

AEW Collision: Saturday, September 9 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, September 13 – Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH

AEW Collision: Saturday, September 16 – Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage Grand Slam: Wednesday, September 20 – Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City

AEW Collision: Saturday, September 23 – Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, September 27 – 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, CO

AEW Collision: Saturday, September 30 – Climate Pledge Arena from Seattle, WA

AEW WrestleDream: Sunday, October 1 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, October 4 – Stockton Arena from Stockton, CA

AEW Collision: Saturday, October 7 – Maverik Center from Salt Lake City, UT

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Tuesday, October 10 – Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri

AEW Collision: Saturday, October 14 – Huntington Center in Toledo, OH

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, October 18 – Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, October 25 – Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

AEW Collision: Saturday, October 28 – Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, November 1 – Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center

AEW Collision: Saturday, November 4 – INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas

AEW Collision/Rampage: Friday, November 17 – Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA

AEW Full Gear: Saturday, November 18, 2023 – The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California