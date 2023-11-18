AEW Full Gear Results – November 18, 2023

AEW Full Gear has arrived!

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view this evening starting at 6:30pm EST. / 3:30pm PST. with the “Zero Hour” pre-show, leading into the AEW Full Gear 2023 PPV itself at 8pm EST. / 5pm PST.

On tap for tonight’s show is MJF vs. Jay White for the AEW title, Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. LFI vs. FTR vs. Kings Of The Black Throne in a ladder match for the AEW tag-team titles, Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue for the TBS women’s title, Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks, Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW International title, Sting & Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. The Patriarchy, as well as Hikaru Shida vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm for the AEW women’s title.

Also scheduled for the “Zero Hour” pre-show leading into the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view is Eddie Kingston vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH title, MJF & Samoa Joe vs. The Gunns for the ROH tag-team titles, as well as Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews in a battle between the Blackpool Combat Club and The House of Black.

Featured below are complete AEW Full Gear results from Friday, November 18, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 6:30pm EST. – 12am EST.

AEW FULL GEAR RESULTS (11/18/2023)

The “Zero Hour” pre-show for AEW Full Gear is now officially off-and-running from inside the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. with Renee Paquette, RJ City and Stokely Hathaway.

The three welcome us to the show and then begin running down the lineup for tonight’s pay-per-view. Once they finish running down the card for this evening, we shoot into a video package telling the story behind tonight’s MJF vs. Jay White main event.

After the package wraps up, the pre-show hosts give their thoughts on the bout, with each picking Jay White to finally dethrone MJF tonight. The talk shifts to the International title bout and then we see the package telling the story for the Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy showdown.

Stokely has some fun with Paquette while talking about Moxley after the package. They move on from there to talk about the AEW Women’s Championship contest pitting Hikaru Shida against challenger “Timeless” Toni Storm. The package for that match airs next.