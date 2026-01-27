AEW Grand Slam Australia Broadcast Details Officially Announced

AEW is scheduled to hold its Grand Slam Australia special on Saturday, February 14, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

The start time for the event has officially been announced: the show will be taped earlier in the day and will air during AEW Collision’s usual time of 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on TNT and HBO Max.

Currently, AEW has not announced any matches for this year’s event, which marks the second annual Grand Slam Australia.

The first event took place on February 15, 2025, in Brisbane and featured several matches, including Mariah May vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Buddy Matthews vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW International Title, and Adam Copeland and Jay White vs. the Death Riders. That event started at approximately 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT, following the conclusion of the NBA All-Star game.

As of now, AEW has reportedly sold 5,295 tickets for this year’s Grand Slam Australia.

The following day, AEW will hold a House Rules show on February 15 at the Brisbane Entertainment Center, but no matches have been announced yet.