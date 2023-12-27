AEW Honors Brodie Lee On The Three-Year Anniversary Of His Passing

Brodie Lee (F.K.A. Luke Harper in WWE) tragically passed away three years ago and his passing greatly affected the pro wrestling industry. Shortly following Lee’s death, AEW posted a tribute video set to Tom Waits’ “Ol 55”.

All Elite Wrestling recently posted that same video with the caption, “Today marks three years since the world lost Jon Huber, Mr. Brodie Lee. Please join us in celebrating Big Rig by sharing your favorite memories. #BrodieLeeForever.”

Lee signed with AEW in March of 2020 and became one of the company’s top villains, which included a brief run as TNT Champion. Lee started his career in AEW at a time when fans were absent from the arenas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

