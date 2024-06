PWInsider.com reports that AEW is looking to sign Marshall and Ross Von Erich to a contract.

Marshall and Rosh Von Erich are members of the famous Von Erich wrestling family, and they have ruled the Texas wrestling scene for quite some time.

The pair previously competed for AEW with their father, wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich, in their corner. They also wrestled for MLW in the past, where they became former MLW World Tag Team Champions, as well as for TNA.