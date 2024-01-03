AEW In Talks With Former TNA Champion

AEW President Tony Khan has publicly stated that the company will be active in free agency this year in order to strengthen the women’s division. One notable free agent may be exactly what he’s looking for.

Deonna Purrazzo joined WWE in 2018 and stayed for two years before being let go in April 2020. She later signed with Impact Wrestling. Purrazzo has had a lot of success in various promotions, holding the Impact Wrestling Knockouts, the AAA Reina De Reinas, and the ROH Women’s Titles.

Purrazzo’s contract with TNA Wrestling expired at the beginning of the year, and she is now free to negotiate with other promotions.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, multiple companies have expressed interest in her. According to several sources, AEW has had internal discussions with Purrazzo and is hopeful of landing her.

It was also stated that when she was done with TNA, she preferred to land at AEW.

She has made contact with WWE, but according to company sources, “most if not all of their free agent discussions had been tabled until the new year started.”