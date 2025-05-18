AEW Nearly Booked Kenny Omega Feud With Absent Star

A previously undisclosed AEW creative pitch involving Kenny Omega has come to light, revealing that Omega was considered for a program with Jack Perry following his return to the company earlier this year.

Omega made his long-awaited wrestling comeback at NJPW’s Wrestle Dynasty in January 2025, defeating Gabe Kidd in his first bout since recovering from a life-threatening case of diverticulitis. He followed that up with his AEW in-ring return on the January 15th edition of Dynamite, where he defeated Bryan Cage. Omega has since remained a focal point of AEW programming, capturing the AEW International Championship from Konosuke Takeshita and feuding with the Don Callis Family.

However, according to a new report from Fightful Select, AEW had other creative concepts in mind for Omega’s return. The report notes that Jack Perry—who has been absent from AEW television since losing the TNT Championship to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear 2024—was pitched as a potential opponent for Omega. These ideas were described as “floated around” in early creative talks but ultimately were not pursued.

While the pitch never materialized, the reveal adds intrigue to Perry’s current status with the company. Perry has remained off television in the wake of his controversial involvement in a backstage altercation with CM Punk at All In: London in 2023, followed by a brief title run and sudden disappearance from AEW programming.

As for Omega, he remains a central figure heading into AEW Double or Nothing 2025, featured in the highly anticipated Anarchy in the Arena match.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, and AEW’s evolving creative landscape.