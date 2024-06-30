AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door Results – June 30, 2024

AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 goes down tonight from UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Starting off with “Zero Hour” at 5:30pm EST. this evening, scheduled for the official pre-show for the co-promoted pay-per-view event is Mariah May vs. Saraya (Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament), Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano, Yota Tsuji, Titan & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix & Mistico, as well as Private Party vs. Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Brody King & Malakai Black.

Scheduled for the PPV portion of the card, which gets started at 8/7c, are Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay (AEW World Title), Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo (TNT Title Ladder Match), Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer (TBS & NJPW STRONG Women’s Titles), Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito (IWGP World Heavyweight Title), “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa (AEW Women’s Title), Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Bryan Danielson vs. Shigo Takagi (Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament), MJF vs. Hechicero, The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. The Acclaimed & Hiroshi Tanahashi, as well as Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Jeff Cobb vs. Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & HOOK.

Featured below are complete AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door results from Sunday, June 30, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 5:30pm EST. – Midnight EST. on pay-per-view.

AEW & NJPW: FORBIDDEN DOOR RESULTS (6/30/2024)

