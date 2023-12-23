AEW Partnering With Joe Hand Promotions To Air Worlds End PPV

AEW recently announced via a press release that they will be partnering with Joe Hand Promotions to air their 2023 Worlds End PPV in select out-of-home establishments including theaters and bars/restaurants across North America on Saturday, December 30th starting at 7PM ET.

You can check out the full press release below:

AEW: Worlds End PPV Available in Select Out-Of-Home Establishments on Saturday, December 30

Dec. 22, 2023 – AEW and Joe Hand Promotions will bring All Elite Wrestling’s “AEW: Worlds End” pay-per-view event to select out-of-home establishments including theaters and bars/restaurants across North America Saturday, December 30 starting at 7 p.m. ET.

To locate a participating establishment, fans in North America can check the Joe Hand Promotions website HERE.

The card for “AEW: Full Gear” includes the following match-ups:

• AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs Samoa Joe

• AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho

• Continental Classic Tournament Finals: Blue League Winner vs. Gold League Winner * Card subject to change

“We are thrilled to stand alongside AEW as they deliver another epic event in the form of Worlds End,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions. “Our commitment to the AEW community remains unwavering, and we anticipate an unforgettable night of wrestling action on Dec. 30. Whether you gather at select Dave & Buster’s locations or experience the event in your favorite premier movie theaters across the nation you will witness the excitement and camaraderie that make AEW events truly special.”

ABOUT AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion featuring a world-class roster that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS, “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT, and “AEW: Collision” airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW

ABOUT JOE HAND PROMOTIONS

Joe Hand Promotions brings fan communities from mainstream sports and entertainment into the top corporate and independently owned bars and restaurants, theaters, casinos, and other commercial establishments to provide the best viewing experience outside of the arena. As the commercial content partner for some of the nation’s top live-sports media properties, Joe Hand Promotions is the leader in the out-of-home live sports and entertainment media distribution industry. For over 50 years, Joe Hand Promotions has seamlessly connected commercial establishments with live sports, which has successfully driven traffic and increased revenues, time and time again. The Joe Hand Promotions team is more than the distributor, but also the advisor in this fast-growing industry.