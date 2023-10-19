AEW Personality Discusses Why Things Didn’t Work Out Between CM Punk And AEW

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry was interviewed on Booker T’s “Hall of Fame” podcast. CM Punk and his departure from AEW were among the topics discussed on the show. Henry was questioned about why he thought CM Punk didn’t work out in AEW.

He said, “I saw him try to uplift the younger talent,” Henry said. “I feel like Punk is a lot like some of the people in sports that I know. The people in sports hate the fact that college football and college students are getting paid money now. It’s the old school mentality and the old school mentality rubs young people the wrong way. Young people call you a boomer or they say you’re an old, outdated, or whatever, and some people are stuck in their ways and Punk is stuck in his ways and that’s not a knock.”

Henry continued, “I like conviction. I like somebody that can stand to their guns and they can debate with you on the fact that, you know what, this is why sometimes being an old will save your life because I know better. I experienced it. I went through the fire and I feel like Punk’s delivery of some of that conviction fell on deaf ears.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)