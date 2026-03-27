Friday, March 27, 2026
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AEW Plus No Longer Accepting New Subscriptions On Triller

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Plus
AEW Plus

As reported by PWMania.com, AEW launched the new MyAEW platform earlier this month for international subscribers. This platform, developed in partnership with Kiswe, offers different tiers that provide access to various levels of streaming content from All Elite Wrestling.

According to PWInsider.com, the AEW Plus page on Triller TV is no longer accepting new subscriptions. Existing subscriptions will continue, but no new subscriptions will be available at this time. The report also noted that AEW had previously removed live pay-per-views (PPVs) from Triller.

Triller has been facing difficulties, having been delisted from the NASDAQ earlier this year due to an inability to make required financial disclosures, which was attributed to a technical issue. Additionally, on Sunday, it was reported that Adam Abdalla’s Orange Crush is seeking to acquire TrillerTV.

Neither Triller nor AEW has commented on the discontinuation of new subscriptions for AEW Plus or on how long the service will remain available for existing members. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

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