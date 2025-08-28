AEW PPVs Expected To Stream On HBO Max, Announcement Coming Soon

A major change could soon be coming to how fans watch AEW pay-per-view events.

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast, an official announcement is expected in the coming weeks regarding AEW PPVs being made available on HBO Max.

“Hearing that there will be an announcement regarding AEW PPVs on HBO Max in the coming weeks,” Zarian reported Thursday.

Hearing that there will be an announcement regarding AEW PPVs on HBO Max in the coming weeks… pic.twitter.com/u1HJtOvYVV — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 28, 2025

At present, AEW’s live pay-per-views are offered in the U.S. through traditional cable and satellite providers, as well as streaming outlets such as Amazon Prime. However, with Warner Bros. Discovery owning both HBO Max and AEW’s broadcast partners TBS and TNT, speculation about AEW PPVs moving to the platform has persisted for years.

One of the ongoing hurdles has been how AEW could structure a streaming deal without losing significant revenue from traditional PPV buys. By contrast, WWE currently sells the exclusive rights to its Premium Live Events (PLEs) to Peacock in the U.S., with its main roster shows soon headed to ESPN.

AEW is fresh off the success of Forbidden Door and is now building toward its next major show, All Out on September 20. If the announcement comes in the near future, there is speculation that All Out could be the first AEW PPV to stream live on HBO Max.