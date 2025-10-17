Tony Khan Comments On Andrade’s AEW Status Following WWE Cease And Desist

During the six-year anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo made a surprise return to the company after his release from WWE. However, he has not appeared on AEW television since, as reports later surfaced that WWE had issued a cease and desist letter to AEW, claiming Andrade was still under a 90-day contractual period.

During a recent media call promoting AEW WrestleDream 2025, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Andrade’s status and addressed the situation while maintaining a respectful tone toward the former WWE star.

“Well, I would echo sentiments I had said at AEW Worlds End 2023, when Andrade initially left a few years ago,” Khan said. “And I would say that I have a ton of respect for Andrade El Idolo. I think he’s an amazing wrestler, and I think that when he left in 2023, it was on a very high note. Just to reiterate everything I said at his departure a few years ago. I still feel that way, and I think Andrade is a great wrestler. And I’m excited to see what’s next for him. I would leave it at that.”

When pressed further on whether he was aware of any potential non-compete clause or contractual restrictions at play, Khan reiterated his previous remarks, keeping details limited.

“Yeah, I would just echo the sentiments again when Andrade had initially left in 2023. I have a ton of respect for him, and I’m saying as much as I can say about it, but I appreciate you asking. I am excited to see what’s next for him. Again, this is somebody that I think is just an incredible wrestler. I really enjoyed working with him in the past, and I’m excited to see what’s next for him.”

While Khan avoided directly confirming Andrade’s contractual situation, his comments suggest ongoing respect and optimism about Andrade’s future once the situation is resolved.