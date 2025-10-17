Tony Khan Shares Update On Swerve Strickland

As PWMania.com previously reported, top AEW star Swerve Strickland has been sidelined from in-ring action for an extended period due to a torn meniscus.

During a media call for AEW WrestleDream, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan addressed several topics, including an update on the injured former AEW World Champion.

Khan expressed optimism that Strickland will return to action relatively soon.

Khan said, “I definitely think Swerve will be back long before Kota Ibushi. Swerve was dealing with a serious injury, but not a long-term outlook.”

He continued, “Swerve will hopefully come back relatively soon. It’s not the kind of situation where you expect him to be out for a year or more.”

Khan added, “With Swerve, it’s a shorter timetable. I can’t say exactly when because I’m not a doctor and I don’t want to put words in his mouth, but based on the conversations I’ve had, even today, I think he’s on a good pace and Swerve (will be back) sooner rather than later.”

Swerve had surgery to repair his torn meniscus last August. He last competed for the company at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on August 24, where he lost to Kazuchika Okada in a match for Okada’s AEW Unified Title.

