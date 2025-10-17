The Young Bucks Say AEW’s 2025 Roster Is “The Elite Of The Elite”

In a new interview with Jon Alba of SI.com, The Young Bucks — Matt and Nick Jackson — reflected on the current state of AEW’s roster in 2025, praising the company’s unmatched level of in-ring talent and competitiveness.

Nick Jackson commented on how high the standard has become within AEW, joking about the level of skill now required to stand out on Dynamite.

“We joke backstage a lot with the locker room. We’re like, ‘if you don’t know how to wrestle in 2025 on Dynamite, you are screwed.’”

Matt Jackson added that AEW’s current roster truly lives up to the company’s name, emphasizing how elite the performers have become across all divisions.

“You’ve got to be the best in the world — the elite of the elite. That’s why we originally called this place All Elite Wrestling. It really is,” Matt said. “The tag division — it’s probably the most elite tag division since, you know, the beginning when AEW first started. I would put 2019 AEW up against 2025 any day of the week.”

The Young Bucks, who helped found AEW alongside Tony Khan and Kenny Omega in 2019, remain central figures in the company both on-screen and behind the scenes. Their comments highlight the ongoing evolution of AEW’s roster, which they believe continues to set a new global standard for professional wrestling excellence.