AEW Rampage Gets New Women’s Singles Match For Tonight

A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage.
Ahead of tonight’s live double-header, with AEW Rampage and AEW Collision airing back-to-back on TNT from 7-10pm EST. from Pittsburgh, PA., AEW and ROH President Tony Khan has checked in on social media with a new match announcement.
Added to the lineup for AEW Rampage tonight at 7/6c on TNT is former TBS Women’s Champion Kris Statlander going one-on-one against Diamante in action in the AEW women’s division.
Previously announced for the show is Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Pure Championship.
