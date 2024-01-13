AEW Rampage: Homecoming Results – January 12, 2024

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. tonight at 10/9c on TNT with the special annual “Homecoming” episode of AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s one-hour AEW on TNT late Friday night program is Eddie Kingston vs. Wheeler Yuta for the AEW Continental Crown Championship, Swerve Strickland vs. Matt Sydal, Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata, as well as The Dark Order vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Jake Hager.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage: Homecoming results from Friday, January 12, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE: HOMECOMING RESULTS (1/12/2024)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme and opening video airs to get this week’s special “Homecoming” edition of AEW Rampage officially off-and-running on TNT from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

AEW Continental Crown Championship

Eddie Kingston (C) vs. Wheeler Yuta

Already in the ring are the competitors for our opening contest, our lone title tilt of the evening, as Eddie Kingston puts his AEW Continental Crown Championship on-the-line for the second time since winning it, as he goes one-on-one with Wheeler Yuta.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. “The Mad King” starts off well, taking it to the Blackpool Combat Club member with chops, however Yuta takes over.

The fans chant “You still suck!” at him while the commentary trio of Excalibur, Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone sing Yuta’s praises, mentioning he is 9-0 in his last nine matches on AEW Rampage.

Yuta focuses his attack on the arm of Kingston, which Kingston sells throughout the entire match. Yuta comes close to finishing Kingston off a few times, however “The Mad King” ends up fighting back into the lead and finishing this one off with a northern lights bomb.

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Crown Champion: Eddie Kingston

The Brethren Eyeing AEW Trios Gold

We shoot backstage where Lexy Nair is standing by with Mark Briscoe and The Hardys duo of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. Jeff talks about how because of The Hardys, whom he calls the Living Legends, the ratings and demos for last week’s taped AEW Rampage beat the live AEW Collision show the following night.

Matt Hardy gives Briscoe props and puts a chain with the Hardys symbol on it around his neck. He talks into the camera making it clear that The Brethren, which he calls the trio, are after AEW Trios gold. We head to a commercial break after this wraps up.

Swerve Strickland vs. Matt Sydal

When we return from the break, the familiar sounds of Swerve Strickland’s catchy-ass theme hits and out he comes with the rest of The Mogul Embassy and Prince Nana, who is doing his goofy-ass dance. The crowd pops huge for Swerve and begin doing the “Who’s House?!” “Swerve’s House!” call-and-response routine.

In the ring is Swerve’s opponent, Matt Sydal, who is introduced as from Clearwater, FL. Regardless, the bell sounds and it’s immediately clear that despite being in the Sunshine State, this is, indeed, Swerve’s House. Swerve takes it to Sydal straight out of the gate as the crowd rallies behind him.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Strickland hit the Jay-Driller for the pin fall victory in a solid performance that saw the crowd treat him like a legitimate main event player.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata

We head to Renee Paquette backstage, who is with Action Andretti and Top Flight. In comes the Private Party duo of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy. The five guys bicker back-and-forth, with Quen and Dante Martin smacking each other on their repaired shoulders while asking how their respective shoulders are feeling.

After this wraps up, we return inside the Daily’s Place ampitheater where Queen Aminata’s theme hits and the newly signed women’s talent for AEW makes her way to the ring for our next match of the evening.

She settles inside the squared circle and her entrance tune dies down. The theme for her opponent plays and out comes former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida to a pretty decent pop from the Jacksonville crowd. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Shida starts off strong, taking it to Aminata, however as the newcomer to the scene in the AEW women’s division starts to fight back into competitive form, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Aminata faring well until the former AEW Women’s Champion fights back into a comfortable offensive lead, where she ultimately finishes her off for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

The Dark Order vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Jake Hager

It’s main event time!

We shoot backstage when we return and we see Ruby Soho and Saraya talking when footage is shown of Harley Cameron forcing herself onto Angelo Parker for a kiss. Saraya does the “I told you so” routine with Soho and apologizes for delivering the news on her birthday.

In walks Angelo Parker with a cake for Soho’s birthday. He starts singing the “Happy Birthday” song and Soho pushes the cake into his face and walks off as Parker tries explaining it’s not what she thinks.

Back inside Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, the theme for The Dark Order hits and out comes the trio for our main event of the evening. They settle into the ring and their entrance tune dies down. The theme for their opponents plays and out they come.

Angelo Parker still has cake all over his face from what just happened with Soho backstage, and he and Matt Menard and Jake Hager make their way to the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

We see some typical back-and-forth action early on and then we see Menard and Parker settle into an early offensive lead. After Alex Reynolds tags in, he helps shift the offensive momentum into the favor of The Dark Order.

All three members clean house and do The Dark Order hand pose to the crowd as we head into a mid-match commercial break as our main event of the evening continues. When we return, we see Jake Hager help his team take back over until he distracted by -1 at ringside.

-1 pulls out his beloved purple bucket hat. The distraction allows The Dark Order to take over and pull off the win. Brodie Lee’s son then enters the ring wearing the purple bucket hat to celebrate, ending the show by honoring Brodie Lee. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: The Dark Order