AEW Rampage Lineup For This Week Announced

The lineup is set for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, Excalibur did his usual speed-read through updates to the lineups for this week’s AEW programming.

Announced for this Friday night’s one-hour episode of AEW Rampage on TNT is Chris Jericho vs. Matt Sydal, Queen Aminata vs. Kris Statlander, Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Anthony Henry, as well as Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy.

