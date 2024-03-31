AEW Rampage Match Announced For Next Week

A new match has been announced for the next installment of AEW’s weekly Friday night show.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, we saw the return of Malakai Black of The House of Black, as he attacked Adam Copeland after Copeland’s successful TNT Championship defense against Matt Cardona.

Later in the show, it was announced in a backstage segment that Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston and Mark Briscoe will be taking on The House of Black in Trios action at AEW Dynasty 2024.

Also on the show, “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels issued a challenge to Malakai Black for a one-on-one showdown on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

