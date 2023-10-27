AEW Rampage Opener For Tonight Announced

You can officially pencil in the opening match for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Ahead of tonight’s installment of the weekly one hour AEW on TNT Friday night program, the company has announced the opening match for the show.

Kicking things off on tonight’s AEW Rampage show will be Ortiz going one-on-one against Mike Santana in a grudge match battle of former Proud ‘N’ Powerful tag-team partners.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher, Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay vs. Abadon in an AEW Women’s Title Eliminator, and we will hear from MJF and Kenny Omega.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage.