AEW Rampage Results – July 7, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada at 10/9c on TNT tonight for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT is The Young Bucks & Hangman Page vs. The Dark Order, Jeff Jarrett & Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia in the Blind Eliminator tournament, Brian Cage & Big Bill vs. Trent & Matt Sydal, plus Hikaru Shida vs. Marina Shafir.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, July 7, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (7/7/2023)

The “This is Rampage, baby!” theme hits and after the opening video wraps up, we shoot inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Hangman Page & The Young Bucks vs. The Dark Order

We shoot to the ring as Excalibur welcomes us to the 100th episode of Rampage. Already in the ring are both teams. One side is “Hangman” Adam Page and The Young Bucks. On the other is The Dark Order.

Hangman Page and Alex Reynolds kick things off for their respective teams. Reynolds jumps into the early lead. After some good back-and-forth action in front of a hot crowd, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, things continue until the finish. The finish sees Konosuke Takeshita distract the referee, which allowed Claudio Castagnoli to attack Hangman Page. This leads to Evil Uno getting the pinfall victory over Hangman Page.

Winners: The Dark Order

Kenny Omega Helps The Elite Stand Off BCC

After the match, Hangman Page and The Young Bucks were in trouble until Kenny Omega made his way down to the ring with a steel chair, then he stood guard to make sure The Elite trio were okay.

He then provoked Castagnoli into coming back in for a fight. The Young Bucks then immediately hit Claudio Castagnoli with super-kicks. The Elite then teamed up on Claudio Castagnoli until he managed to retreat.

QTV

We shoot to the latest edition of QTV. The gang brags about being on a win streak. They congratulate Powerhouse Hobbs on beating Dustin Rhodes. QT Marshall and Johnny TV’s tag-team name is going to be QTV.

They mock Anthony Bowens for gracing the cover of a magazine. Harley Cameron says they’re gonna be such a hot couple. They roll footage of Johnny TV throwing away Acclaimed music and calling it trash. We head to another commercial.

Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament

Matt Hardy & Jeff Jarrett vs. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara

When we return from the break, The Hardy Boys theme hits and out comes Matt Hardy doing his “DELETE! DELETE!” chant. He stops and the theme for Jeff Jarrett hits. Out he comes with Sonjay Dutt and Karen Jarrett.

The team heads to the ring for quarterfinal action in the ongoing Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament. They settle in the ring and the music dies down.

Now the theme for Daniel Garcia hits and out he comes and stops. Sammy Guevara’s theme hits and out comes the fellow J.A.S. member. The two head to the ring together.

The bell sounds and we see Matt and Daniel kicking things off for their respective teams. Daniel does a cocky dance. Matt has some fun as well. The two finally start to get after it now.

We see some back-and-forth action and Matt and Jeff work together decently enough early on. It isn’t long before they start showing issues with teaming together. We head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, things play out into the finish, which sees the J.A.S. duo pick up the pin fall to advance. With the win, they face Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin on Wednesday’s Dynamite. The match ended when Jay Lethal brought a guitar for Matt to use. He didn’t want to. This led to Sammy hitting the GTH but Garcia blind tags in and steals the pin.

After the match, Jarrett and company attack Matt. Brother Zay tried to make the save, but was overwhelmed by Team Jarrett. Karen Jarrett almost smashed Matt Hardy with a guitar, but Ethan Page made the save.

Winners and ADVANCING: Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia

Hikaru Shida vs. Marina Shafir

It’s time for women’s action after an AEW Collision commercial. We return inside the building and we see the barefooted Marina Shafir in the ring and ready for action.

Out comes Hikaru Shida in her AEW Fight Forever video game ring gear. She settles in the ring as the commentators remind us that Shafir is undefeated in singles action thus far in 2023.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. This one doesn’t last long. After Shafir dominates the early action, Shida takes over and finishes her off with a spinning shot for the win.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Renee Paquette Talks With TBS Women’s Champion Kris Statlander

We shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with TBS Women’s Chasmpion Kris Statlander. She boasts about defending her title six times already.

She says she’s proven to be a fighting champion and insists she’ll continue to defend it anywhere, anytime. She calls herself the defeater of the undefeated. She likes that idea and wants it on a shirt. We head to another commercial break.

Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament

Brian Cage & Big Bill vs. Trent Baretta & Matt Sydal

It’s main event time!

When we return from the break, out comes Trent Baretta and his partner Matt Sydal for quarterfinal action in the ongoing Blind Eliminator tag-team tournament.

They settle in the ring and then their opponents make their way out. Their opponents are the team of Big Bill and Brian Cage.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one, where the winning team meets MJF and Adam Cole in the semifinals on next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

We see some back-and-forth action early on, and then the heel duo of Big Bill and Brian Cage settle into the offensive lead. As “The Machine” dominates Trent, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see some more back-and-forth action until finally Big Bill and Brian Cage pick up the win. With the win, they move on to face MJF and Adam Cole in the semifinals of the tourney next week on Dynamite. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and ADVANCING: Brian Cage & Big Bill