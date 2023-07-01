AEW Rampage Results – June 30, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada for the post-Forbidden Door 2 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT at 10/9c.

On tap for tonight’s show is Claudio Castagnoli defending the ROH Championship against Kommander, Hikaru Shida goes one-on-one against Taya Valkyrie, Shawn Spears takes on The Blade, and we will see Matt Hardy & Brother Zay vs. QT Marshall & Johnny TV in tag-team action.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, June 30, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (6/30/2023)

And we’re off-and-running with this week’s show, as the “This is Rampage, baby!” theme and accompanying opening video airs to get this week’s AEW Rampage started.

ROH World Championship

Claudio Castagnoli (C) vs. Kommander

On that note, we shoot inside the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, as Excalibur welcomes us to the show with the “It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …” catchphrase.

Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone join him on commentary and then we head down to the ring where the ring announcer introduces our opening contest, which features the ROH World Championship on-the-line.

Kommander is out in the ring with Alex Abrahantes, as is the reigning and defending ROH World Champion, Claudio Castagnoli, who is without the fellow Blackpool Combat Club members, to the surprise of the commentators.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see some back-and-forth offense coming out of the gate, and then Castagnoli starts to settle into the offensive lead as the commentators sing his praises for being among the strongest in the business.

Claudio gets Kommander in the Giant Swing and starts swinging him around the ring as the commentators talk about this sometimes being enough to finish his opposition. The fans chant “One more time!” but Castagnoli has no interest in pleasing them.

Kommander fires up and starts hitting high spots on the floor. He leaps off the apron and splashes on Castagnoli after a wild flip. He hits a crazy arm-drag that sends the ROH Champion soaring across the ringside area. Castagnoli fights back into the offensive lead a few moments later.

The Blackpool Combat Club member launches his masked opposition overhead with a big throw and Kommander crashes and burns several feet away. Castagnoli military presses Kommander in another impressive display of his strength. He throws him into the ropes to get him back in the ring.

Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Kommander kicks out at the count of two. On that note, Excalibur talks us into a mid-match commercial break as this opening championship contest continues here on AEW Rampage on TNT.

When we return from the break, we see the action has spilled back out to the floor at ringside. Kommander fires up on offense and he drapes Castagnoli over the barricade. He then walks the barricade like a tight rope artist and leaps at the last second with a Shooting Star Press to knock him down. Crazy.

Back in the ring, Castagnoli ends up firing back up on offense. When Kommander leaps off the top-rope, the ROH World Champion catches him with a brutal European uppercut on the way down that knocks the masked challenger silly. So much so that the ref instantly calls for the bell.

After the match, the commentators run down the rest of the lineup still to come tonight, with Taya Valkyrie vs. Hikaru Shida, Matt Hardy & Brother Zay vs. Johnny TV & QT Marshall, and up next, The Blade vs. Shawn Spears. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

Winner and STILL ROH World Champion: Claudio Castagnoli

The Blade vs. Shawn Spears

When we return from the break, “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts introduces The Blade. Out he comes accompanied by The Butcher. They head to the ring together, but it is The Blade who will be competing in singles action.

Now the theme for his opponent hits and out comes “The Perfect 10” Shawn Spears, not “The Chairman of AEW” Shawn Spears or any other version. The fans give him a good reception coming out and the commentators sing his praises as a 20-year veteran.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see the two trade shots early on but Spears takes over and starts flashing the two fives at him, showing both hands with all five fingers up as the fans chant “Ten! Ten! Ten!”

Spears does some weird ass dance and then continues his attack on The Blade. The action spills out to the floor where The Butcher catches Spears coming around the corner with a clothesline. Back in the ring, Blade keeps the momentum on his side.

The two start trading chops and then Spears takes over and seconds later, finishes off Blade for the win in a semi quick and basic, but effective match in starting to shift Spears back into his “Perfect 10” persona.

Winner: Shawn Spears

Johnny TV & QT Marshall vs. Matt Hardy & Brother Zay

A vignette airs with all of the rest of the first round competitors remaining in the Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament explaining why they are going to win in their respective quarterfinal matches on tomorrow night’s AEW Collision.

We then head back inside the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, where Harley Cameron comes out singing as Johnny TV (formerly known as John Morrison) makes his way out with QTV’s own QT Marshall. They settle in the ring for our next bout of tonight’s show.

The iconic sounds of The Hardy Boys theme hits and out comes Matt Hardy and Brother Zay for this tag-team affair. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Hardy and Johnny TV kick things off for their respective teams.

A stalemate between the two early on results in each guy playing to the crowd. Johnny TV gets not much of a response and then Hardy leads the fans in a loud “DELETE! DELETE! DELETE!” chant as he takes over on offense.

Brother Zay tags in and picks up where Hardy left off, taking it to Johnny TV until Johnny takes back over and tags in QT Marshall. Marshall then hits the ring and picks up where Johnny left off, taking it to Isiah Kassidy as the fan start to get on Marshall’s case with anti-QTV chants.

Johnny TV and QT Marshall take over with some double-team offense on the floor, beating Kassidy down and then hopping up to sit on the ring apron on both sides of Harley Cameron, who takes a selfie of the trio as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return from the break, we see Johnny working over Kassidy on the mat in the ring as the fans try and rally behind Brother Zay. Marshall tags in and takes over but Hardy eventually gets the hot tag and helps shift the momentum in his team’s favor.

As Hardy is working over Johnny in the ring, we see Kassidy hit a wild dive and splash onto Marshall on the floor. Marshall recovers and sneaks in a cheap shot on Hardy and this allows Johnny to hit a wild turning splash off the ropes for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Johnny TV & QT Marshall

The Acclaimed Help Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Brother Zay

Once the match wraps up, “All Ego” Ethan Page enters the ring. He seems to be making friends with Johnny TV and QT Marshall. He takes his shirt off and laughs with them but then turns and pops Marshall. Johnny takes him out.

Marshall re-enters the ring and the two begin a two-on-one beat down until the familiar sounds of The Acclaimed’s theme music hits the arena and the crowd pops as Max Caster, Anthony Bowens and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn chase them off. We head to another commercial break.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Hikaru Shida

When we return from the break, Mark Henry is shown and then “The World’s Strongest Man” introduces our weekly pre-match video package for our main event. The package features comments from Taya Valkyrie and Hikaru Shida.

Excalibur then does his speed-read with updates to tomorrow night’s Collision lineup and next week’s Dynamite lineup. We then shoot back inside FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton where Taya Valkyrie’s theme hits.

The women’s wrestling star makes her way out and heads down to the ring. She settles inside the squared circle and her music dies down as she awaits on the arrival of her opponent for tonight’s women’s main event here on AEW Rampage.

Now the familiar sounds of Hikaru Shida’s theme plays and the former AEW Women’s Champion makes her way down to the ring to a nice pop. These two are ready for action and it’s time to get this one underway.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our final scheduled match of this week’s post-Forbidden Door 2 episode of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT Friday night program. We see some back-and-forth action and then Valkyrie takes over.

As Valkyrie has Shida laid out and playing to the crowd in arrogant fashion, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. As we head into our final commercial time out of the evening, we see Taya go back to work on Hikaru.

When we return from the break, we see Valkyrie still in control of the action, working over the weakened knee / leg of Shida. The action spills out to the floor where Shida starts to fight back into the offensive lead, but it is short-lived, as Taya takes back over when they return in the ring.

Valkyrie looks for the romero special but Shida avoids it. The commentators speculate that Taya is looking for the stomp, but Shida avoids it. Taya looks to connect with Road To Valhalla, but Shida counters and rolls her up for the pin fall victory. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Hikaru Shida