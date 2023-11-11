AEW Rampage Results – November 10, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. tonight at 10/9c on TNT for this week’s episode of Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s show is Ricky Starks vs. Preston Vance, FTR vs. Komander & El Hijo del Vikingo, we’ll hear from Chris Jericho, Red Velvet vs. Ruby Soho and The Kingdom will be in action.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, November 10, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (11/10/2023)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme and accompanying intro video package airs as always to get this week’s special live episode of AEW Rampage officially off-and-running from inside the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA.

Ricky Starks vs. Preston Vance

Now we shoot to the ring where we see “Absolute” Ricky Starks and Preston Vance of LFI ready to kick things off with our opening contest. Big Bill, the tag-team partner of Starks, joins Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone and the gang on commentary for this one.

The bell sounds and this one gets started. Starks fares well early on and after he establishes a comfortable offensive lead, he heads out and throws on the commentary headset and puts himself and Big Bill over, before returning to beat down Vance some more.

He hits a big suplex on Vance on the entrance ramp and then we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Big Bill get involved, leading to a Starks spear for the win. After the match, they continue the attack until RUSH and Dralistico run them off.

Winner: Ricky Starks

New Member Of Don Callis Family Set For Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight

Backstage we see Renee Paquette standing by with Chris Jericho. He talks about his return to DDT Pro for revenge on Konosuke Takeshita in Japan this weekend. We then shoot to Lexy Nair standing by with Don Callis and Prince Nana.

It is revealed that Brian Cage will join The Don Callis Family trio of Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher against Paul Wight, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho and Kota Ibushi in the AEW Dynamite: Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Street Fight next Wednesday night.

Satnam Singh Beats Down Mike Santana

When we return from a commercial break, we see Lexy Nair backstage with Jeff Jarrett and his crew. He boasts beating Eddie Kingston’s ass in a Memphis Street Fight. Jay Lethal then chimes in and claims he’s gonna beat Kingston for the ROH Championship when they meet.

In comes Mike Santana who demands they say what they were saying recently to his face. Karen Jarrett points out the obvious, which is that he is out-numbered right now. Santana says where he’s from, even if he’s gonna get jumped, he goes down swinging. He swings and then gets beat down by Satnam Singh.

Ruby Soho vs. Red Velvet

The theme for Saraya hits and out she comes accompanied by Ruby Soho. She gives Soho a hug and then Soho heads down to the ring for our next match of the evening as Saraya heads to the back.

Now the entrance tune for the returning Red Velvet hits and “straight outta yo momma’s kitchen” she comes for our next match of the evening here in the AEW women’s singles division. She settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

Soho immediately jumps into the offensive lead, focusing her attack on the recently repaired knee / leg of Velvet. Velvet fires back with a leg lariat and takes over as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Soho is back in the offensive driver’s seat. Soho hits a back-suplex driver and follows up with another one. She slams Velvet face-first into the middle turnbuckle with her knees. Someone comes out and delivers Soho flowers in the middle of the match. She is confused by this.

Velvet rolls her up off the distraction, but Soho kicks out. Velvet tries with some big kicks but Soho avoids them. Velvet follows up with a big splash off the ropes and goes for the cover. She gets the three count in an upset victory.

Winner: Red Velvet

The Kingdom vs. Los Suavecitos

We see footage of how Dynamite ended earlier this week with the mystery attackers on The Acclaimed and “The Devil” mask appearing. Back live, we hear Roderick Strong wheeling out in his chair yelling “DASHA!” as she handles the ring introductions.

Strong runs down the fans of Oakland and the Raiders and then dedicates this match to his best friend, “ADAM!!!! (Cole).” In the ring, we see Los Suavecitos already in the ring, but within 60 seconds, a “Neck-Check” finisher gets The Kingdom the win.

After the match, a valiant Roderick Strong rips off his neck-brace and beats them up some more before acting crippled, getting his neck brace back on and taking his seat in his wheelchair again.

Winners: The Kingdom

Daniel Garcia Calls Out Andrade El Idolo For Collision

We send things to Lexy Nair backstage. She is standing by with Daniel Garcia. He calls out Andrade El Idolo for this Saturday’s Collision. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker like that idea.

In comes Saraya and Ruby Soho. Soho complains about getting flowers from who she assumes was Angelo Parker. Saraya yells at them for this as Parker just keeps trying to hit on Soho.

Menard and Saraya split them up and agree they’ve got big problems with those two. We head to another commercial break on that note.

FTR vs. Komander & El Hijo del Vikingo

It’s main event time!

When we return, we see The Kingdom celebrating their win when they are confronted by Action Andretti and Darius Martin. They talk about how they beat them the last time they shared the ring together. A match seems set between Roderick Strong and Darius Martin.

Back inside the arena, we hear the commentators hype up tonight’s main event. A video package airs to hype up FTR vs. El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander in tag-team action as our final match of the evening. Komander’s theme hits and out he comes with Alex Abrahantes.

The theme for El Hijo del Vikingo plays next and out he comes to join Komander for our highly-anticipated tag-team headliner for this week’s special live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

FTR’s theme hits and out comes the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for our final match of the evening. They make their way to the ring to a big pop and strong hype from the commentary duo of Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness.

We are shown footage of The House of Black attacking them three weeks ago, and then a week ago once again. Harwood and Komander kick things off for their respective teams. The crowd is hot for this one before they even touch. When they do, Harwood chops the hell out of Komander in the corner.

We see El Hijo del Vikingo hit a big spot on the floor and then we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see FTR taking over. When they go for simaltaneous super-plexes off the top-rope, however Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo start fighting back into competitive form with high risk offense.

The fans chant “Lucha! Lucha!” and then “Fight Forever!” as El Hijo del Vikingo goes on an offensive rampage, no pun intended. Komander tags in and nearly finishes this one off, but somehow Harwood hangs on and keeps this one alive. FTR fights back and hit their Big Rigg finisher for the win. Excellent main event.

After the match, the lights go out and The House of Black appear on the big screen slow-clapping. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: FTR