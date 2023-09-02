AEW Rampage Results – September 1, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Ill. tonight at 8/7c on TNT for this week’s ALL OUT 2023 “go-home” episode of Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s show is Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie & Anna Jay, Nick Wayne & El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kip Sabian & Gringo Loco, Bryan Keith vs. Hangman Page, as well as the Tag-Team Battle Royale to determine the challengers for the ROH Tag-Team titles at ALL OUT 2023.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, September 1, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (9/1/2023)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme hits to get this week’s show started. We then shoot inside the NOW Arena where Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho welcome us to the show.

Tag-Team Battle Royale

We shoot inside the ring where all the teams in the tag-team battle royale are already standing. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening.

The winners of this match will advance to challenge the “Better Than You Bay-Bay” duo of MJF and Adam Cole for the ROH World Tag-Team Championships at AEW ALL OUT 2023 this Sunday night.

Aussie Open are the only team who are waiting outside of the ring, electing to hang on to officially enter the bout, letting the pool thin itself out a bit to increase their odds. They end up picking the bones of those who get eliminated or end up on the floor.

This strategy also makes it to where Aussie Open can’t be eliminated yet, either, as the commentators point out. The Hardys and The Best Friends get in a “DELETE!” and Best Friends Hug-off, with Hardy’s doing the “DELETE!” chants and Trent and Chuck hugging over-and-over again.

Bishop Kaun gets eliminated. Toa Leona is nearly thrown out but hangs in there and ends up eliminating The Blade himself. The Blade and Kyle Fletcher end up eliminating Toa Leona as we head into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes opener continues.

When we return, we see The Butcher eliminated. Seconds later both Matt and Jeff Hardy get thrown out.