AEW Rampage Results – September 15, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. tonight at 8/7c on TNT for this week’s episode of Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s show is Kris Statlander vs. Jade Cargill for the TBS Women’s title, The Lucha Bros & The Hardys vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, The Butcher & The Blade, The Kingdom vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal, as well as The Acclaimed and Aussie Open in action.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, September 15, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (9/15/2023)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme and opening video plays. We then shoot inside the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. where fireworks explode.

Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Lucha Bros & The Hardys

Excalibur welcomes us to the show and then we head straight down to the ring for our opening contest. All eight men are already in the ring.

On one side we have The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) and The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy). On the other side we’ve got Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, The Butcher & The Blade.

Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone join in on commentary alongside Excalibur as the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. We see Penta and Jarrett kicking things off for their respective teams.

We see a lot of quick tags and then Matt Hardy ends up isolated in the ring for his team, while the other team executes frequent tags to keep a fresh man on him at all times. The Butcher spends some time beating him down and then Lethal tags in and picks up where he left off.

Kip Sabian and Sonjay Dutt sneak in some cheap shots from the floor and then Jarrett tags in and takes over, beating down Hardy some before tagging The Blade in. Everyone is getting a turn as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see the heels continuing their dastardly antics until Alex Abrahantes sees enough. He goes for a big top-rope splash onto Kip and Dutt on the floor, but Satnam Singh ends up catching him. Fenix hits a wild spinning diving splash onto the pile of bodies on the floor. Seconds later, Fenix scores the pin in the ring. Fun opener.

Winners: The Lucha Bros & The Hardys

Renee Paquette Interviews Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

We shoot backstage to Renee Paquette, who is standing by with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. She is asked about not advancing to Grand Slam in the women’s title match.

She says she’s gonna eventually win that title and become the first double champion, because she gets the winner of the Jade Cargill vs. Kris Statlander main event tonight for the TBS Women’s title on Saturday’s Collision. We head to another commercial break.

Catching Up With QTV

We return from the commercial to a QTV segment. Johnny TV introduces himself like Diamond Dallas Page in his old DDP smiley days. He then talks about the absence of QT Marshall and how he’s running things while he’s gone.

The gang asks if QT is really coming back. Johnny takes his glasses off and says with a serious voice, “of course he is.” We see a masked wrestler and Harley Cameron asks who it is. Johnny TV tells her and they have some fun with him.

Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett

Now we return inside the arena and the team of Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal make their way out and head to the ring for our next match of the evening. They settle in the ring and their music dies down.

The theme for The Kingdom plays and out comes Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. The two head to the ring as well. We see highlights of the Roderick Strong stretcher job earlier this week. The two teams are in the ring and ready to rock and roll.

From there, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Bennett and Daniels kick things off for their respective teams. We see Daniels jump into the early offensive lead. Sydal comes in and helps clean house of both Kingdom members.

Daniels goes back to work on Bennett but then Taven hits a drop kick out of nowhere that shifts the offensive momentum into the favor of The Kingdom. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Sydal firing up on Bennett and Taven. Daniels tags in and helps take over. This doesn’t last long, as Taven and Bennett hit their double-team finisher on Daniels for the pin fall victory. Good match.

After the match, The Kingdom get on the mic and talk about Roderick Strong being in bad health. They don’t blame Samoa Joe for his bad neck health, but instead Adam Cole. They then mention how they want to get the ROH Tag-Team titles from MJF and Adam Cole.

Winners: Matt Taven & Mike Bennett

The Mogul Embassy Issue Challenge To The Young Bucks

We shoot backstage and Renee Paquette is standing by with Brian Cage, Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana. They complain about The Young Bucks. Swerve delivers a message to Hangman Page. They issue a challenge to the trio for Grand Slam.

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Peter Avalon & The Outrunners

Now we return inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of the theme for The Acclaimed. Out comes Max Caster rapping. The AEW Trios Champions settle in the ring where their opponents are already waiting for them.

Facing Anthony Bowens, Caster and Billy Gunn are Peter Avalon and The Outrunners — Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

We see Caster, Bowens and Gunn all take turns in this squash match. We see them finish things off with the scissor me leg drop off the ropes, a Fame-Asser and a Mic Drop from Caster for the pin fall victory.

Winners: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

The Dark Order Confront The Acclaimed With A Challenge

After the match, The Dark Order come out and talk trash about The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn on the mic. They talk about how they do the same cookie cutter crap in every city. They challenge any one of them to face any one of The Dark Order for Saturday’s Collision.

The Acclaimed do a rock, paper and scissors game to find out who it will be. They all keep picking scissors. Bowens says he’ll take it and they can pick whoever they want to face him. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Aussie Open vs. Lord Crewe & Damian Chambers

When we return from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of Aussie Open’s theme music. Out comes Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher for our next match of the evening here on Rampage.

They settle in the ring where their opponents are already waiting for them. In the ring is Lord Crewe and Damian Chambers. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

We see Mark Davis immediately charge across the ring and begin to work over the two no-name opponents. Fletcher enter the mix and within all of 60 seconds this one is over. Aussie Open gets the dominant victory.

Winners: Aussie Open

TBS Women’s Championship

Kris Statlander (C) vs. Jade Cargill

It’s main event time!

Excalibur speed-reads through updates to the lineup for Saturday’s Collision, next week’s Dynamite: Grand Slam, next week’s two-hour Rampage: Grand Slam and then the upcoming Wrestle Dream pay-per-view.

From there, we return inside the arena where the theme song for “That B*tch” plays and out comes the former longtime undefeated TBS Women’s Champion for our final match of the evening in her in-ring return.

“Smart” Mark Sterling comes out and accompanies her to the ring. Out next is her opponent, the reigning and defending TBS Women’s Champion Kris Statlander. She gets the fireworks treatment coming out and settles inside the squared circle.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening here on this week’s AEW Rampage. We see Britt Baker watching on a monitor backstage as the two mix it up in the early goings.

We see some back-and-forth action and then Cargill pulls into the offensive lead, beating down the champ on the floor at ringside. On that note, we shift gears and head into our final mid-match commercial break of the evening.

Baker is shown again watching on as Statlander fights back. Both ladies are down but they each nip up at the same time. “This is Awesome!” chants break out. Statlander hits a big flying knee and then looks for her finisher. Sterling gets up on the apron for a distraction.

Cargill goes for the cheap shot but Statlander moves. She almost hits Sterling but he avoids it. Statlander knocks him down and turns around into Jaded for a pin fall attempt. Kris kicks out. Jade hits a big chokeslam and Kris kicks out again. Statlander hits her finisher moments later for the win. The two show respect after the match.

Winner and STILL TBS Women’s Champion: Kris Statlander