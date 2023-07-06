AEW Rampage Taping Results For 7/7/2023 (Spoilers)

AEW held TV Tapings for tomorrow’s 100th episode of AEW Rampage from inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The TV Tapings took place immediately following last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno facing The Hung Bucks’ Hangman Page and The Young Bucks in a Trios Match in the main event.

Below are the full spoiler results from the tapings, courtesy of Fallon McMillan:

– Jericho Appreciation Society (Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia) def. Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett in a Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinal Match. Matt Hardy and Team Jarrett had dissension during the match and attacked Matt Hardy after the match. Brother Zay tried to make the save, but was overwhelmed by Team Jarrett. Karen Jarrett almost smashed Matt Hardy with a guitar, but Ethan Page made the save.

– Hikaru Shida def. Marina Shafir in a Singles Match.

– ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage and Big Bill def. Trent Beretta and Matt Sydal in a Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinal Match.

– Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno) def. The Hung Bucks (Hangman Page and The Young Bucks) in a Trios Match after Konosuke Takeshita distracted the referee, which allowed Claudio Castagnoli to attack Hangman Page and Evil Uno getting the pinfall victory over Hangman Page. After the match, The Hung Bucks were in trouble until Kenny Omega made his way down to the ring with a steel chair, then he stood guard to make sure The Hung Bucks were ok. This appeared to be the ending of the show, with Kenny Omega standing by with the chair, but he then provoked Castagnoli into coming back in for a fight. The Young Bucks then immediately hit Claudio Castagnoli with superkicks. The Elite then teamed up on Claudio Castagnoli until he managed to retreat.

Tomorrow’s 100th episode of AEW Rampage is set to air at 10PM ET on TNT.