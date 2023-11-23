AEW Rampage To Air Along With Collision Live This Saturday Night

AEW Rampage will be airing in a special time slot once again.

Ahead of this week’s post-Full Gear episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, it is being reported that this week’s AEW Rampage will not be taped after the show as usual.

Instead, AEW Rampage will air live this coming Saturday night as part of a three-hour block with AEW Collision.

Currently announced for this Saturday’s double-header from AEW is Eddie Kingston vs. Brody King for the ROH World & NJPW STRONG Openweight titles, as well as Claudio Castagnoli vs. Daniel Garcia.