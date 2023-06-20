AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 6/16/2023

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in.
Rampage drew 423,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT on Friday at 10pm ET. The show had 291,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the same timeslot the previous week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.
Rampage ranked #12 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from #27 last week.
Last year, the show drew 331,000 viewers and a 0.12 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic. Since April 14, this was the highest key demo rating.
Last week’s episode competed with the NBA Finals on ABC, which drew 10.414 million viewers and a 3.23 key demo rating.
Here’s a breakdown of the show’s demos:
Viewers 18-49 – 0.13 – a week ago: 0.10
Female viewers 18-49 – 0.10 – a week ago: 0.08
Male viewers 18-49 – 0.15 – a week ago: 0.11
Viewers 18-34 – 0.04 – a week ago: 0.04
Female viewers 12-34 – 0.03 – a week ago: 0.03
Male viewers 12-34 – 0.05 – a week ago: 0.03
Viewers 25-54 – 0.18 – a week ago: 0.13
Viewers 50+ – 0.20 – a week ago: 0.13