AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 6/16/2023

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in.

Rampage drew 423,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT on Friday at 10pm ET. The show had 291,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the same timeslot the previous week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

Rampage ranked #12 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from #27 last week.

Last year, the show drew 331,000 viewers and a 0.12 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic. Since April 14, this was the highest key demo rating.

Last week’s episode competed with the NBA Finals on ABC, which drew 10.414 million viewers and a 3.23 key demo rating.

Here’s a breakdown of the show’s demos:

Viewers 18-49 – 0.13 – a week ago: 0.10

Female viewers 18-49 – 0.10 – a week ago: 0.08

Male viewers 18-49 – 0.15 – a week ago: 0.11

Viewers 18-34 – 0.04 – a week ago: 0.04

Female viewers 12-34 – 0.03 – a week ago: 0.03

Male viewers 12-34 – 0.05 – a week ago: 0.03

Viewers 25-54 – 0.18 – a week ago: 0.13

Viewers 50+ – 0.20 – a week ago: 0.13