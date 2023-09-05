AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 9/1/2023

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in.

Rampage drew 372,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT on Friday at 10 p.m. ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The show received 348,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the same timeslot last week.

Last year, the show drew 485,000 viewers and a 0.16 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The show featured a 20-man tag team battle royal for a ROH Tag Team title shot at AEW All Out, Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie and Anna Jay A.S., Hangman Page vs. Bryan Keith, and other matches.