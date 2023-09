The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in.

Rampage drew 385,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT on Friday at 10 p.m. ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The show had 372,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the same timeslot last week.

Matches on the show included Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy, Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jay Lethal, The Young Bucks vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker, and others.