AEW Reportedly Changed Forbidden Door 2026 Location Plans

PWMania.com previously reported that this year’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV) is scheduled for Sunday, June 28th, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

According to BodySlam+, sources indicate that AEW initially wanted to hold the PPV in Chicago, Illinois. However, NJPW is hosting the opening night of the G1 Climax 36 in Hoffman Estates, a suburb of Chicago, and felt that the dates would be too close together.

The report also mentioned that another source suggested AEW timed the announcement to coincide with a recent episode of WWE SmackDown held at the SAP Center.

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event will feature a crossover between AEW, NJPW, CMLL, and STARDOM. As of now, no matches have been announced for the show. Prior to Forbidden Door, AEW will hold the Double or Nothing event on Sunday, May 24th, at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.