AEW Reportedly Considering New Members For The Hurt Syndicate

According to Fightful Select, discussions are ongoing in AEW about adding new, younger members to the Hurt Syndicate.

While fans online have speculated that Cedric Alexander might be one of the new recruits, given his previous involvement with The Hurt Business in WWE, there has been no confirmation regarding his arrival in AEW.

The report also mentioned that there are talks of potential new signings to join the group. Earlier in the year, there were some unusual reports suggesting that MVP might be leaving AEW, but there have been no recent updates on that matter.

Cedric Alexander began working with TNA Wrestling earlier in July; however, it is unclear whether he has signed a contract with them. Former AEW World Champion MJF briefly joined The Hurt Syndicate back in May, but his time in the group was short-lived, as MVP officially expelled him last month.

All current members of The Hurt Syndicate are reportedly under multi-year AEW contracts.