AEW Revolution 2024 Date & Location Announced

The location for Sting’s final pro wrestling match has been revealed.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN., AEW revealed the location for their AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view.

The AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view, which will feature the retirement match for “The Icon” Sting, will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The announcement was made during an excellent backstage interview segment on AEW Dynamite this week, where Tony Schiavone spoke with Sting and Ric Flair.

Check out the segment below