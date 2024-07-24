AEW Royal Rampage Announced For This Friday Night’s Show

A high stakes match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

This week, Tony Khan took to X to announce “Royal Rampage” for Friday night’s episode of the show.

The bout will see the winner earn a shot at the AEW World Championship at the annual AEW Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

“Thank you all who watch AEW,” the AEW and ROH President wrote via X. “This week means opportunity, excitement, emotion, + TONIGHTAEW Blood And Guts on Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite on TBS hours from now!”

Khan continued, “Then join us on TNT, THIS FRIDAY AEW Rampage for the ROYAL RAMPAGE, winner gets a World Title shot in at Grand Slam.”