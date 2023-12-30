AEW Star Claims To Be Unaffiliated With The Devil

The Devil character’s storyline appears to be coming to an end in AEW, possibly as soon as tonight at the Worlds End pay-per-view event. One AEW name, on the other hand, has publicly tried to play down any speculation that they could be revealed behind the mask or affiliated with the person.

The Devil and mystery partners attacked people associated with AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF, such as Jay White, The Acclaimed, and Billy Gunn, who had been feuding or teaming with the top star, in recent months.

AEW President Tony Khan believes they are getting closer to revealing the Devil and anticipates “some big revelations and big moments at Worlds End.” He added that “the secrets will be revealed.”

Wardlow, who has a history with MJF, hasn’t wrestled since the Collision on December 5th, when he defeated Willie Mack. Wardlow, as seen below, took to his Instagram Story to dismiss the possibility that it was him. He stated:

“Not the devil. Not a goon. On vacation, [I] will be watching Worlds End from London. So stop asking @ aew.”