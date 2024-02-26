AEW Star Confirmed For NJPW In-Ring Debut

NJPW is set to begin its New Japan Cup tournament, which will feature a well-known AEW star. It all begins on March 6th, with 28 wrestlers.

Shota Umino, Kenta, and Taichi are among the participants in the tournament, which will conclude on March 20th. AEW’s Jack Perry will be a part of it, making his promotional in-ring debut on the first night against Shota Umino in his first match since All In.

Perry has not been seen or heard from since the altercation with CM Punk at AEW All In last August. Perry was suspended following the incident, while Punk was released.

Perry returned to wrestling at NJPW’s Battle in the Valley event. At the event, Perry attacked Shota Umino. Perry then tore up an AEW contract and donned an armband bearing the word “Scapegoat”.

There is still no word on when Perry will return to All Elite Wrestling.