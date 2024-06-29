AEW Star Files To Trademark His In-Ring Name

AEW star Rey Fénix filed to trademark his in-ring name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on June 26th for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.

Fénix made his first appearance for AEW on February 7th, 2019 and he is a one-time AEW World Tag Team Champion and one-time AEW World Trios Champion.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Hooded sweatshirts; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, storytelling; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, live, televised and movie appearances by a professional entertainer.”