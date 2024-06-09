AEW Star Files To Trademark His Moniker

AEW star John Silver filed to trademark “The Meat Man” term with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on June 7th for entertainment services.

Silver signed with All Elite Wrestling back in 2019 and is best known for his tag team title wins in CZW and PWG with Alex Reynolds. Silver was also ranked #247 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2021.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”