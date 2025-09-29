AEW Star Makes In-Ring Comeback After Over A Year Away

AEW star and former Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo has officially returned to in-ring competition after more than a year away — but his comeback didn’t take place under the AEW or ROH banners. Instead, Ogogo stepped into the ropeless ring of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport in London, England, where he scored a decisive victory over Brett Semtex.

The match marked Ogogo’s first bout since August 31, 2024, when he competed at a Ring of Honor Honor Club taping.

Ogogo’s return is a significant moment in his wrestling journey. The former Olympic bronze medalist and professional boxer was forced to retire from boxing after being registered as blind. He signed with AEW in 2019 as one of the promotion’s earliest developmental talents and was trained by veterans Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall at the Nightmare Factory.

Ogogo debuted on AEW Dynamite in March 2021 as part of Marshall’s stable The Factory, immediately entering a high-profile feud with Cody Rhodes. The rivalry culminated in a match at Double or Nothing 2021, which Rhodes won. Despite the prominent start, Ogogo’s television appearances became infrequent following the program.

In January 2024, Ogogo re-signed with AEW and expressed his ambition to climb the card. “I genuinely feel like I can headline shows in AEW,” he said at the time.

Earlier this year, Ogogo aligned himself with Shane Taylor Promotions alongside Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty, a move that has seen the group featured on AEW Collision and Ring of Honor programming. His successful Bloodsport return could now pave the way for a renewed push — both for Ogogo individually and for the faction as a whole.