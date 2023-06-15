AEW Star Missed Recent Dynamite Episode Due To Travel And Logistical Issues

AEW has a stacked roster of talented performers who will be used across AEW programming, including Dynamite, Rampage, and the upcoming Collision, which will premiere this Saturday.

Keith Lee hasn’t always been used in the way that fans would like, but he’s recently gotten a new push on television. Lee debuted with AEW on the February 9, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, defeating Isiah Kassidy, after being let go by WWE, with fans expecting more from his time on the main roster, which many considered to be lackluster.

Lee later had a run with Swerve Strickland as the AEW Tag Team Champions before feuding with him.

Darby Allin, Sting, Orange Cassidy, and Lee defeated Strickland, Brian Cage, Toa Leona, and Bishop Kaun on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Lee was supposed to appear on the June 7th episode of AEW Dynamite, but “there were travel and logistical issues that ended up preventing it from happening.”