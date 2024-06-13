AEW Star Shares Ricochet Teaser Amid Expected WWE Departure

An interesting Ricochet teaser was just one of Will Ospreay’s clever ways to get fans talking.

They collaborated in the 2010s and performed some incredible matches. Ospreay admitted to being disappointed with how WWE uses Ricochet a few months ago, and he publicly stated that he wants Ricochet to have more time to demonstrate the ability that he saw in him. He referred to him as one of the most outgoing people and thought WWE’s use of him was appalling.

Ricochet is on his way out of WWE, after PWInsider reported that he had given his notice to WWE, leading many to believe he was headed to AEW. Bron Breakker threw him into a WWE production truck and smashed through the windshield of a car on Raw this past Monday, writing him off the show.

It should be noted that there was talk at Raw about Ricochet making one more appearance for the company so that WWE could capitalize on the situation. This is because he still has time left on his contract and has gained popularity among fans. On Wednesday, WWE issued a statement informing fans that Ricochet had suffered multiple upper-body injuries and would be out of action for an undisclosed period.

As seen below, Ospreay teased Ricochet’s potential AEW appearance by noticing a Ricochet banner and calling the name “sh**.”